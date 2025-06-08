Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after buying an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $135.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

