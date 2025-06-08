Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,113 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $66.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

