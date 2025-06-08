Persium Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Persium Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Persium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Persium Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $265.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

