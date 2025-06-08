Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $6.09 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

