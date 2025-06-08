RDA Financial Network Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

