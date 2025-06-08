LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $265.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.92. The stock has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

