JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

JPM stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.