Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $125.81

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.81.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $115.22 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

