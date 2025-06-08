Kennebec Savings Bank Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.11 and its 200 day moving average is $316.33. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.83.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

