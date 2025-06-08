BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $990.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $752.30 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $973.18.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,261,628.34. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

