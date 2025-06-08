Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 1,154 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 1.5% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

