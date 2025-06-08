Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,825 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $270.17.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

