KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 17,250 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $139.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $125.80. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

