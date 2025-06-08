Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.16.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE WMT opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

