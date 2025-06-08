Dentgroup LLC Buys 4,836 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 592.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $407.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.70 and its 200 day moving average is $389.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

