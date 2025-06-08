Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $672.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $616.90 and a 200-day moving average of $645.47. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.