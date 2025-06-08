iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.