Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 132 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.87. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.