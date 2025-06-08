UMB Bank n.a. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,188 shares of company stock valued at $367,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

