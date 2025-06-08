Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 388.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

Tesla Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

