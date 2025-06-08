Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

