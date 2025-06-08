Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 127.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.1% of Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Tesla Stock Up 3.7%

TSLA stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

