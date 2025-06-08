Head-To-Head Comparison: Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) and ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA)

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) and ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Belite Bio has a beta of -1.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Belite Bio and ZyVersa Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belite Bio N/A N/A -$31.63 million ($1.36) -43.88 ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.30 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Belite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Belite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Belite Bio and ZyVersa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 ZyVersa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Belite Bio currently has a consensus target price of $96.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.97%. Given Belite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Belite Bio is more favorable than ZyVersa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Belite Bio and ZyVersa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belite Bio N/A -31.94% -30.73% ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -224.85% -103.22%

Summary

Belite Bio beats ZyVersa Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients. It is also developing LBS-009, an anti-retinol binding protein 4 oral therapy that is in the preclinical development phase targeting liver disease, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and type 2 diabetes. Belite Bio, Inc was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California. Belite Bio, Inc is a subsidiary of Lin Bioscience International Ltd.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

