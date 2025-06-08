Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 277 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $530.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

