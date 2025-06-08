iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

