Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,010 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

