Bank of New Hampshire Sells 11,763 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

