iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

