Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 76,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 26,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

