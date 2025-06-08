Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average is $196.41.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

