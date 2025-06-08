T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 506,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.