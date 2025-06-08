Bank of New Hampshire Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after buying an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $626.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $560.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.49. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.