iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $29,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Mason & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 2,693,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,112,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

