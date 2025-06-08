iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $98,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 22.7%

EFV stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

