Seilern Investment Management Ltd Sells 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seilern Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.8% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $5,614.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,990.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,932.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,377.33.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

