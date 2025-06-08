Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 111 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.72. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

