Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $416.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.72. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

