FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVE opened at $191.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

