Clean Yield Group Sells 183 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Intuit by 69,701.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after acquiring an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total value of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $165,325,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6%

INTU stock opened at $771.58 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $646.24 and a 200 day moving average of $626.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

