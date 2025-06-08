Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 76,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

