ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 158,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 101,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 150,087 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,196,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 317,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.61 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

