Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 9,494 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,813,000 after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,577,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.