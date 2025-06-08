Wynn Capital LLC Sells 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wynn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $481.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

