iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.97. The stock has a market cap of $591.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

