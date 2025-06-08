Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $481.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

