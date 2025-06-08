Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Acquires 620 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $190.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

