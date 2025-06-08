ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.97. The company has a market capitalization of $591.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.