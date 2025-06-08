Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Shares Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 346,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 96,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Centurion Minerals Stock Up 33.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$863,400.00, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Centurion Minerals Company Profile

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.

