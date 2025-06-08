Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Panasonic Trading Down 1.3%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
