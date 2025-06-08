ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as low as $31.57. ENN Energy shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 3,409 shares traded.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0154 per share. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

